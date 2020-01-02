PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Postponed To Jan 20 From Jan 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) 2020 contest has been rescheduled from January 20 and January 16. An official release stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' with a cross-section of students and teachers from India and abroad to beat exam stress has been rescheduled to January 20, 2020, at 11 am, on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country."

It further added, "The programme was earlier scheduled for January 16, 2020." PM Modi had announced the competition on December 5 last year.

Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha!



Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations.



Here is a unique contest for student of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year! https://t.co/8Ii60TzpBL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2019

Read: PM Modi grants devoted twitter follower's New Year 2020 wish

Read: Momentous & comprehensive reform: PM Modi's definitive take on CDS, Military Affairs Dept

About the contest

The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) 2020 contest was sought to reduce the examination stress from the students of Classes 9 to Class 12. The participants were requested to write their responses of any of the five themes- 'Gratitude is Great', 'Your future depends on your aspirations', 'Examining Exams', 'Our duties, you take' and 'Balance is Beneficial' in around 1500 characters.

Furthermore, the entries for the competition were held from December 2 to December 23 last year through www.mygov.in. According to reports, the best responses will be featured in Prime Minister Modi's Interactive Session on January 20 in New Delhi.

Read: PM conveys New Year greetings to top leaders of neighbouring countries

Read: Sushil Modi greets Nitish Kumar on New Year amid seat-sharing dispute with Prashant Kishor

(WITH ANI INPUTS)