PM Modi Announces Contest To Select Students Who Will Get To Attend 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a campaign Pariksha 3.0 and winners will get a chance to meet the Prime Minister.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a campaign Pariksha 3.0 and winners will get a chance to meet the Prime Minister. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign "Parikhsha pe Charcha" for the students of class 9 to 12. This will be the third edition of the campaign. The winners of the contest will get a chance to meet the Prime Minister and attend a counseling session with him-

Dinesh Chawla, a twitter user responded, 

To participate in the contest students have to write their response to one of the following themes-
 a. Highlight your academic journey and mention the people who played a major role in it.
 b. Our Constitution emphasizes duties as much as it does on rights. While we need to be aware and alert about our rights, we should also treat our duties similarly. What are the duties that people can inculcate in their daily lives and how? 
 c. A student's life is not just about books and studies. It is also about extra-curricular activities, hobbies, sports and more. What are these activities that you do apart from studies? How do you maintain a balance between all of these?
 d. What are the goals you have set for yourself in the future? What is it that you want to pursue as a career and why?

In January 2019, thousands of students participated in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 campaign. A counseling session was organized for the winners in the Talkatora stadium of Delhi. Interacting with students and teachers Prime Minister advised students to not stress about examinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I would request parents, do not expect your children to fulfill your unfulfilled dreams. Every child has his or her own potential and strengths... It is important to understand the positives of every child."
He also said that the education system has become rank based which is not helpful in the long run.

Published:
COMMENT
