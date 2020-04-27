'Collective Effort Bearing Fruit Against Covid,' Says PM Modi In Meet With CMs: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held his fourth video-conference with the Chief Ministers of all states to review the Coronavirus pandemic across the country where he put forth that the lockdown was showing a degree of positive effect. As per sources, during the PM-CMs' meet, PM Modi also emphasised that although this was their fourth dialogue together he has been constantly in touch with all the Chief Ministers in between.

Our collective efforts are showing 'a degree of positive impact' said the PM to the Chief Ministers of all the states adding that the lockdown was turning out to reap some benefits, as per sources.

Home Minister also participates

As per sources, during the meeting, the Union Home Minister put forth that certain relaxations had been given in trade and industry, however the lockdown guidelines needed to be strictly followed. Amit Shah also urged the states to go ahead on the guidance of PM's 'Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi' motto since the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic was 'long and needed to be fought with patience.'

PM Modi's meeting with CMs

This was the fourth conference of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. According to Republic sources, PM Modi may address the nation in the next 4-5 days. Sources added that a clear exit plan and how it should be implemented in a phased manner will also be discussed. At least eight states have written to the PMO that they would want certain specific relaxations keeping in mind the economic ramification of the economic lockdown, sources said.

List of CMs attending the videoconference with PM Modi

Among those present at the meeting are, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Other attendees include Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Tamil Nadu CM E K Palaniswami, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, among others. Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh GC Murmu and R K Mathur respectively are also at the meeting.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to skip the meeting. "In today's meeting, there was no time allotted for the Kerala CM to speak. Chief Secretary Tom Jose, will be attending the meeting," said an official. According to ANI sources, Kerala has given its suggestions in writing.

