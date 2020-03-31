Over 100 From Assam Attended Nizamuddin Religious Meet; Most Still In Delhi: Sources

More than a hundred faithful from Assam attended the religious congregation at the Tablighi Markaz at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. Alarms have been raised after many from other states of the country, who attended the conference tested positive, with a number even dying.

READ: H1B Workers Seek 180 Instead Of 60-day Stay In US Post-unemployment Period

Virus spreads across India

GP Singh, ADGP, Law & Order, Assam, informed Republic Media Network that the State police is coordinating with central agencies. When asked about the attendees from Assam, he said, "Yes. Most of them are still in Delhi. We’re in touch and have shared the list with Central Agencies for further sharing," he informed.

He also informed that over a hundred people from Assam attended the conference.

However, much to the relief of the state, most of them are purportedly still in Delhi and haven't returned yet to Assam.

READ: Over 160 From Delhi's Nizamuddin Sent To Hospital; Religious Meet's Organiser To Be Booked

However, taking no risk, Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma made an appeal on Facebook. He posted, "Urgent Request - If there is anyone from Assam who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, please IMMEDIATELY report voluntarily to the nearest government hospital or by calling Helpline no # 104. Please treat this as very important."

READ: Maharashtra Govt Writes To Centre; Seeks Rs 25,000 Cr Package To Contain Coronavirus

READ: Assam Police Provide Food To Kashmiris Stranded In Guwahati Amid COVID-19 Lockdown