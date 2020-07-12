Guwahati Central Jail Declared Containment Zone After Over 30 Inmates Test COVID Positive

The Guwahati Central Jail has turned into a COVID hotspot as over 30 inmates of the jail have been tested positive for Coronavirus. The jail inmates who tested COVID-19 positive so far includes, disbanded NDFB(R) chairman Ranjan Daimary and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi.

The increasing number of cases in the Central Jail has etched a line of worry in the faces of officials from the Home department as well as the Health department. The Health department is worried since the jail inmates cannot be kept along with other patients as per the rules.

Officials have informed that some of the inmates have been shifted to the Kalapahar Covid Hospital, whereas some others have been shifted to Jagiroad. A few inmates have been shifted to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhary Civil Hospital in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that mastermind of the 30 October 2008 serial blasts Ranjan Daimary is undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. Daimary tested positive on Friday.

Similarly, KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi, along with two of his associates who are in jail in a case related to the Citizen Amendment Act agitation, being handled by the NIA, has also tested positive. The confirmation of Akhil Gogoi came on Saturday evening, whereas his associates tested positive on Thursday.

Screening of jail inmates

Speaking to the media on the increasing number of cases at the Guwahati Central Jail, Dr Sarma on Saturday said, "We have suggested that all the inmates of the Guwahati Central Jail should undergo screening as there are high chances of more and more inmates testing positive."

The Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu on Saturday declared the Guwahati Central Jail and its adjoining areas as Containment Zone. The order also restricted any unauthorised movement in the area. This is the second time that the jail premises and the adjoining areas have been declared as Containment Zone.

Apart from this, 476 personnel of Assam Police have tested positive to date, out of which 186 have recovered. Unfortunately, one police personnel has lost his life to Covid-19; 835 police personnel are in quarantine.

