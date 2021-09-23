Over 4.29 Cr Unused COVID Vaccine Doses Available With States & UTs, Claims Centre

Over 4.29 crore unutilised COVID vaccination doses are still available for administration with states and union territories said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. "More than 80.67 crores (80,67,26,335) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category," the ministry said, adding that the Central government is committed to speeding up and broadening the scope of COVID-19 vaccination across the country.

It also stated that 64 lakh dosages (64,00,000) are in the pipeline. The ministry also stated that more than 4,29,03,090 balance and unutilised COVID vaccination doses are still accessible for administration with the states and union territories.

COVID-19 vaccine doses

The new phase of COVID-19 vaccination universalisation began on June 21, 2021. The immunisation campaign has been stepped up with the availability of more vaccines, increased visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for better planning, and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the Centre has been assisting states and UTs by supplying free COVID vaccines. In the new phase of the COVID-19 immunisation drive's universalisation, the Union Government would procure and supply (at no cost) to states and UTs 75% of the vaccines produced in the country by vaccine makers.

India reports 31,923 fresh COVID cases

As the country continues to battle deadly Coronavirus infections, India recorded 31,923 new COVID-19 cases, 31,990 recoveries, and 282 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 23 September. According to Union Health Ministry data, active cases account for 0.90% of total infections, the lowest since March 2020. There are now 3,01,604 active cases in the county. Meanwhile, on Monday, September 20, Kerala registered 19,675 COVID cases and 142 deaths. To date, 3,28,15,731 people have recovered with COVID-19, with India having a recovery rate of 97.77%. According to data from the Health Ministry, the daily positive rate is 2.09%, which has been less than 3% for the past 24 days. While the weekly positivity rate is 2.11%, it has been less than 3% for the last 90 days, said the Ministry.

