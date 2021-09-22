States, UTs Provided With Over 80.13 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses till Now: Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Tuesday that states and union territories have received over 80.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, with more than 4.52 crore balance and unused doses still available.

According to data provided by the government, the Centre has provided 80,13,26,335 vaccine doses to states and union territories (at no cost) through the direct state procurement category, with another 48 lakh doses on the way.

"4,52,07,660 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered," the Union government stated. "In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free-of-cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories," it added.

On June 21, a new round of COVID-19 immunisation was launched in order to increase the country's vaccination rate. Meanwhile, a statewide vaccination effort has resulted in the administration of 82.65 crore vaccine doses throughout the country.

India set to resume exporting COVID-19 vaccines

The Indian government said on Monday that it will resume exports of coronavirus vaccines from October. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that India would resume COVID-19 immunisation exports as part of its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, in order to meet the country's commitment to COVAX.

COVAX is coordinated by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO), with UNICEF serving as a key delivery partner. Its purpose is to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine research and development while simultaneously providing fair and equitable access to vaccines for all countries, particularly low- and middle-income countries.

COVID-19 situation in India

According to the latest data from the health ministry, as of 9 am on Wednesday, India recorded 26,964 new COVID cases in the previous 24 hours. There were also 383 deaths reported. The ministry reported that the total death toll has increased to 4,45,768.

In the last 24 hours, 34,167 recoveries have been recorded and active cases account for less than 1% of all cases, according to the Ministry of Health data, with the current rate of 0.90% being the lowest since March 2020. The total death toll on Wednesday stood at 4,45,768 people. The overall number of recovered patients is 3,27,83,741 and the current case count of 3,01,989 is the lowest in 186 days.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Shutterstock)