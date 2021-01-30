UAE To Offer Citizenship To Select Expats In Rare Move, Lays Out Eligibility Criteria

In a rare move by the gulf nation where the status, as well as the welfare benefits, are guarded, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 30 opened a pathway for citizenship for selected foreigners. UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum said that foreigners such as investors, specialised talents, among other professionals would be eligible for naturalism under the new amendment.

He also informed that the UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils “will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category” while also noting that the law “allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship”.

UAE government has also said that the latest amendment to the citizenship law “aims at appreciating the talents and competencies present in the UAE and attracting more bright minds to the Emirati community”. The officials UAE citizens reportedly only make up the small minority of the gulf nation’s population even though it houses huge migrant labour force, mostly from South Asia. As per reports, some of them are even second or third-generation residents. The United Arab Emirates even has a growing community of expats that are attracted by the low-tax regime along with the luxury megaprojects and tourist spots.

UAE PM’s office said in a statement, “The step aims at appreciating the talents and competencies present in the UAE and attracting more bright minds to the Emirati community in a way that contributes to the development and prosperity of the country.”

“Categories that can qualify to acquire the Emirati nationality include investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists, talents, intellectuals, artists and their families (spouse and children), meanwhile the amendments allow retaining the current nationality,” it added.

Read - UK Bans Flights From UAE, Burundi And Rwanda Shutting World's Busiest International Route

Read - Joe Biden Administration Suspends Sale Of F-35 Fighter Jets To UAE

What are the conditions?

The amendment approved by the UAE government also lays down the conditions that must be met in each category such as investors required to own property in the Gulf nation. It said in a statement, “Investors are required to own a property in the UAE. Doctors and specialists must be specialised in a unique scientific discipline or any other scientific principles that are highly required in the UAE, the applicant must have acknowledged scientific contributions, studies and research of scientific value and a practical experience of not less than 10 years, in addition to obtaining membership in a reputable organisation in his field of specialisation.”

Read - Abu Dhabi T10: Shahid Afridi Shockingly 'Denied' UAE Visa, To Miss Qalandars' 1st Match

Read - Shilpa Shirodkar Receives 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine In UAE, Says 'I'm Done'