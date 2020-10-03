On Gandhi Jayanti, Union Min Says Over 99% Cities Across Country Are Open Defecation Free

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) announced that more than 99% of the cities across the country have become Open Defecation Free (ODF). The ministry celebrated six years of Swachh Bharat Mission (urban) and organised a webinar on ‘Swachhata ke 6 saal, Bemisaal’.

Speaking on the occasion, MoHUA Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, it is time to reaffirm the pledge for Swachhatam Bharat, Swasthatam Bharat - Cleaner and healthier India. He said this spirit of Jan Andolan and Jan Bhagidari is demonstrated by the success of Swachh Survekshan (survey) 2020 in which over 12 crores of citizens have participated.

"It was a mammoth task but a determined political leadership and a Jan Andolan literally transformed the landscape. I feel immensely proud, as well as humbled, to see how every citizen of urban India has come together to make that dream a tangible reality," the Union Minister said.

Happy to participate in 'Swachhata ke 6 Saal, Bemisaal', an event celebrating 6 years of SBM-U.



When it was launched in 2014 by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, it was with the vision of achieving 'Clean India' by 2 October 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014, with the vision of achieving Clean India by October 2, 2019, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

MoHUA Secretary, Durga Shanker Mishra said, while there were zero ODF states and cities in 2014, today, more than 97% of Indian cities have become Open Defecation Free. From a meagre 18% of solid waste processing in 2014, now up to 67% of solid waste is being processed, and more than 77% wards are practising source segregation under Swachh Bharat Mission.

