Swachh Survekshan: BJP MP Dances With Joy As Indore Bags Cleanest City Tag For 4th Time

BJP MP Shankar Lalwani on Thursday celebrated with sanitation workers after Indore became the cleanest city of the country fourth time in Swachh Survekshan. The overjoyed MP joined them in dancing and also had breakfast with them on the streets.

"It is a very enthusiastic day, but due to coronavirus a big event cannot be organized, so I requested people in the city to light diyas at homes. I also lit diyas at the statue of Devi Shri Ahilyabai Holkar," the BJP MP said.

Shankar Lalwani added that when sanitation workers go to localities after achieving the title of the cleanest city, they will be welcomed, encouraged and respected. “We call our 'safai karmis' as friends, there was a moment of enthusiasm today and when they danced so I also joined them," he said. The MP also had breakfast with them on the road as it was very clean, he said.

Indore was awarded as India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The city has bagged the spot for the fourth time in a row. The second and third positions were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively. UP’s Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey.

Swachh Survekshan 2020

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 results were announced in a virtual programme organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. 129 top-performing cities and stated received awards from the Ministry in the virtual event named 'Swachh Mahotsav'. This event was attended by Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri and numerous other dignitaries. Hardeep Singh Puri also interacted with the Swacchata Champions of the Swachh Bharat Mission during the event.

'Swachh Survekshan' is the Central government's annual cleanliness survey conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission. This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey, 'Swachh Survekshan' which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016. In this year's Swachh Survekshan 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 Ganga towns across India were surveyed within 28 days.

(With inputs from agency)