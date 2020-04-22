Realised The Importance Of Govt Hospitals, Says Nagpur's First COVID-19 Survivor

Coronavirus survivour Rajendra Jodhpurkar on Tuesday said he has realised the importance of government hospitals and doctors who are risking their lives to treat virus-infected people. Jodhpurkar is the first COVID-19 patient from Nagpur who has successfully battled the virus after receiving the treatment at Indira Gandhi government hospital, Nagpur.

"I have realised the importance of govt hospitals. Doctors are risking their lives to treat us, my respect for them has increased. The team was experienced one, I felt safe and followed all instructions which were given to me," Jodhpurkar told ANI.

The doctors and nurses are real heroes as they are saving the lives of others by putting their own at risk, he added. "Doctors not only cure patients but also mentally encourage them due to which the patient becomes able to fight with strength against corona," he said. Emphasizing that his whole experience has changed his approach towards government hospitals, he motivated people to be brave and positive and follow the advice of doctors.

Jodhpurkar, an IT professional, contracted the virus when he went to America on an official tour in March. His health worsened after he returned from there. with the advice of the family doctor, he underwent a corona test at a government hospital in Nagpur and tested positive for the disease. He was then admitted to the Indira Gandhi government hospital. After Rajendra, his wife was also detected positive for Coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

After 552 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 tally surged to 5,218. Moreover, 19 patients — 12 from Mumbai, three from Pune, two from Thane and one case each from Sangli and Pimpri —Chinchwad passed away in the day propelling Maharashtra's death toll to 251. Around 63% of the deceased individuals had high-risk co-morbidities. With 3451 cases and 151 casualties, Mumbai continues to be a major COVID-19 hotspot in the state.

In a positive development, 150 persons were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, taking the tally of recovered individuals to 722. A total of 83,111 samples have been collected so far. Presently, there are 432 active containment zones in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the state Public Health Department stressed that there was no scientific basis for a sanitation tunnel whereby disinfectants are sprayed on people. It stated that this could result in adverse consequences besides giving a false sense of security.

