'Tejas' | Kangana Ranaut Playing IAF Pilot All The More Reason To Cheer: Abhishek Singhvi

Bollywood News

Reacting to 'Tejas' first look, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi praised Kangana Ranaut playing an IAF pilot. He wrote how it will inspire aspirational classes.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Abhishek Singhvi

Indians are generally known for their love for films, and its popularity goes up to the politicians, who often express their opinions on films. Be it Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s occasional reviews, Raj Thackeray expressing support for a film, Shiv Sena making a film on founder Bal Thackeray or some of them making an appearance at a screening, politicians often contribute to the buzz of a film. One such latest incident was when Abhishek Manu Singhvi hailed Kangana Ranaut playing an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas

READ: 'You Will Give Us Gyaan On Respecting Women?': Abhishek Manu Singhvi Shows Mirror To BJP

The Congress leader took to Twitter to share that Kangana taking up the role of an IAF pilot was ‘all the more reason to cheer’ and embrace the ‘evolution of Bollywood.’ 

READ:'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Had Tears Seeing Look; Shares Their Intense Chat

The veteran credited the intention of the makers, stating that such movies serve as an ‘inspiration for the aspirational classes’ to take up careers ‘normally considered outside the cultural domain.’ 

READ:'Worried' Abhishek Manu Singhvi Wishes Rishabh Pant A Speedy Recovery

Here’s the post: 

Not many details have been revealed about the film or if Kangana is playing a real-life hero, but her look, dressed in the IAF pilot’s uniform while making her way out of the ‘Tejas’ aircraft, won the Internet. The movie is gearing up for release in April next year, and will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 

READ:Kangana Ranaut Unveils Her First Look As An Air Force Pilot For Her Upcoming Film 'Tejas'

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
