'Tejas' | Kangana Ranaut Playing IAF Pilot All The More Reason To Cheer: Abhishek Singhvi

Indians are generally known for their love for films, and its popularity goes up to the politicians, who often express their opinions on films. Be it Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s occasional reviews, Raj Thackeray expressing support for a film, Shiv Sena making a film on founder Bal Thackeray or some of them making an appearance at a screening, politicians often contribute to the buzz of a film. One such latest incident was when Abhishek Manu Singhvi hailed Kangana Ranaut playing an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas.

The Congress leader took to Twitter to share that Kangana taking up the role of an IAF pilot was ‘all the more reason to cheer’ and embrace the ‘evolution of Bollywood.’

The veteran credited the intention of the makers, stating that such movies serve as an ‘inspiration for the aspirational classes’ to take up careers ‘normally considered outside the cultural domain.’

Here’s the post:

Kangana Ranaut playing an Airforce pilot in Tejas is all the more reason to cheer & embrace the evolution of Bollywood. Movies like this work as an inspiration for the aspirational classes to pursue careers nornally considered outside the cultural domain. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 17, 2020

IT'S OFFICIAL... #KanganaRanaut as Air Force pilot in #Tejas... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Will be RSVP's second film [after #Uri] on our brave soldiers... Directed by Sarvesh Mewara... April 2021 release. #TejasFirstLook pic.twitter.com/s2nIhD8eNS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Not many details have been revealed about the film or if Kangana is playing a real-life hero, but her look, dressed in the IAF pilot’s uniform while making her way out of the ‘Tejas’ aircraft, won the Internet. The movie is gearing up for release in April next year, and will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

