Pakistan Army Trying To Push Terrorists Into J&K Amid The Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

With coronavirus pandemic spreading chaos everywhere, Pakistan Army is trying to take advantage of the crisis and push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. “At a time when the whole world including India is fighting the menace of COVID 19 pandemic, our neighbour continues to try to foment trouble here,” said J&K, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh.

"To disturb peace, Pakistan agencies are engaged at their launching pads to push in terrorists both from International border and Line of Control,” said DGP Singh.

'These inputs are very precise and credible'

DGP further said the Pakistan Army, anticipating that police and paramilitary personnel in the towns, as well as rural areas, are busy in enforcing lockdown, is trying to take advantage of the situation and push terrorists into J&K. He further pointed out the intelligence report that suggests the terrorists at their training centers and launching pads in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir “are suffering from COVID 19,” said DGP Singh. Meanwhile, a senior army officer told Republic Media Network that troops along the LoC continue to maintain high-degree alert to ensure that the Pakistan Army doesn’t succeed in its nefarious designs.

“Pakistan Army is resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Kupwara and Uri from the last couple of weeks in an attempt to divert the attention of the Indian army,” he said.

However, the officer said, the Indian Army has retaliated to all ceasefire violations effectively and didn’t allow the Pakistani designs to succeed to push infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir. “These inputs are very precise and credible and we are putting our strategy in place to counter any nefarious design of the enemy,” he added.

According to inputs, while Lashkar is trying to use the north Kashmir route to infiltrate, the JeM groups are trying to infiltrate in the Jammu sector as well. “Already there are visuals of shoes and essential items being stockpiled at launch pads across the Kupwara sector indicating infiltration activity will pick up in the coming days when the snow melts at high mountain passes,” while wishing anonymity said a security official. In Kupwara, which falls along the line of control, three civilians were killed in an exchange of fire between the armies of the two countries recently. On April 1, the army managed to foil an infiltration attempt in which five infiltrators and five army men, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed.

Recently, during its visit to the district of Kupwara in northern Kashmir, Army chief General MM Naravane said that Pakistan was exporting terrorism even in the time of coronavirus pandemic. “The infiltration attempt was made in very difficult conditions with snowfall and the area from which they came, it would not have been possible without the active support and collusion of Pakistani Army,” said Naravane. The Army chief during his tour also complimented the army men for maintaining high morale across the country, especially in J&K, Northeast and western borders.

