'Jhoot Boole Kauwa Kaate': Shiv Sena Slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan For Fake News

Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi poked fun at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after he posted a fake news video, claiming violence against Muslims in India. The politician called the Pak PM ‘geographically challenged’ citing his earlier goof-up about Germany and Japan sharing a border. She took a dig at him with a popular Hindi proverb to call out liars.

Taking to Twitter moments after the Imran Khan tweeted a video and captioned it, ‘Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP’ (sic), Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, “Pakistan PM Imran Khan is so geographically challenged that earlier for him Germany&Japan were immediate neighbours with a common border. Now he’s passing off a video from Bangladesh as that from India. Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate.”

Here’s the post

Pakistan PM Imran Khan is so geographically challenged that earlier for him Germany&Japan were immediate neighbours with a common border. Now he’s passing off a video from Bangladesh as that from India.



Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate. pic.twitter.com/JtgQqccAVj — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 3, 2020

Imran Khan deleted the post immediately after realising he had made another goof-up. Netizens pointed that the video was from Bangladesh since RAB written on the police personnel's uniform clearly showed it was performed by Rapid Action Battalion, an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police. Many of them had a good laugh over it.

This is just the latest attempt by Pakistan to sell fake news as part of its propaganda against India. The devious campaign has been ongoing since India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, integrating J&K with India like never before.

