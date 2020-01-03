The Debate
The Debate
Imran Khan Posts Fake News: Netizens Catch Pakistan PM Posting B'desh Clip To Attack India

Pakistan News

People on social media were quick to nail the propaganda of Pakistan when Imran Khan passed off a Bangladesh video as that of UP police attacking Muslims.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday alleged that the Indian government was indulging in “state terrorism”. To buttress his ridiculous claim, he posted some videos of the Uttar Pradesh police allegedly targeting Indian Muslims. However, he was spreading fake news as the footage was of Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion from Dhaka. People on social media were quick to nail this propaganda of Pakistan.  

Read: Bilawal Bhutto Predicts Fall Of Imran Khan's "puppet Regime", Recalls Benazir's Warning

Here are the netizen reactions on Imran Khan spreading fake news:  

Read: Imran Khan Fearmongers Over Kashmir And Anti-CAA Protests, Threatens 'befitting Response'

Read: Religious Freedom Deteriorated In Pakistan Under Imran Khan Govt: UN Commission

Pakistan's failed attempt to corner India

Since the Balakot airstrike, Imran Khan has been trying to portray India in a poor light at various forums. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Khan went on to threaten India of another Pulwama-like attack. However, his bid to internationalise the Kashmir issue has consistently failed. His repeated verbal attacks on India come at a juncture when he is facing a lot of opposition in Pakistan for the dire state of the economy and the indiscriminate jailing of dissident leaders. 

Read: 'Litmus Test' For Imran Khan: Netizens Slam Pak PM For Inaction Against 'Badmash' Nephew

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

