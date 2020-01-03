Imran Khan Posts Fake News: Netizens Catch Pakistan PM Posting B'desh Clip To Attack India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday alleged that the Indian government was indulging in “state terrorism”. To buttress his ridiculous claim, he posted some videos of the Uttar Pradesh police allegedly targeting Indian Muslims. However, he was spreading fake news as the footage was of Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion from Dhaka. People on social media were quick to nail this propaganda of Pakistan.

Here are the netizen reactions on Imran Khan spreading fake news:

Same @ImranKhanPTI , i can't find any evidence of indian police involve in this type of action against the civilians.



Fake video! https://t.co/Vs3kmfkE6D — Aman Saraf (@Aman9342) January 3, 2020

Fake video HO HO HO . Pak PM is tweeting fake video. Prime Minister of Pakistan peddling Fakes — #ISupportCAA (@TewariAlok) January 3, 2020

You mean Bangladesh ??? Stop tweeting other country police action video and mentioning as Indian Police action in UP. You are a PM,and try to be one, Don’t act like some random fake news factory employee. — Sandeep Gowda (@sandygowda) January 3, 2020

Dear Pakistan ,



He is PM or Warrior of SM.



Hundreds of video circulating for giving religious context . Somebody suggest him alternate way of saving his chair. He thinks he can't continue as PAK PM without cursing india on weekly basis .#Useless_Fellow — Pankaj Tiwari (@panksktiwari) January 3, 2020

Pakistan's failed attempt to corner India

Since the Balakot airstrike, Imran Khan has been trying to portray India in a poor light at various forums. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Khan went on to threaten India of another Pulwama-like attack. However, his bid to internationalise the Kashmir issue has consistently failed. His repeated verbal attacks on India come at a juncture when he is facing a lot of opposition in Pakistan for the dire state of the economy and the indiscriminate jailing of dissident leaders.

