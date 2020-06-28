Pakistan Has Reactivated Its Narco-terror Operations In The Kashmir Valley: J&K Police

With the recovery of two major drug shipments in the Kashmir valley in the past two weeks, security agencies believe that Pakistan has reactivated its narco-terror operations in the Kashmir valley. Just yesterday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army in the frontier district of Kupawara recovered a huge success after they seized 13.5 kilograms of narcotics worth approximately 65 crores in the international market. Two terror associates were also arrested with the consignment and two pistols were recovered.

"Earlier also such consignments have been recovered and their aim is to fund the ongoing terrorism in the Kashmir valley," a senior police officer said.

'Pakistan is hell-bent to spoil the youth of the valley'

He said that in most of the cases the origin of the narcotics is from Afghanistan, from where the drug is brought to Pakistan after which it is smuggled into Kashmir valley from across the line of control. While the final destination of the drugs is Punjab and other parts of the country, some part of the drugs is also sold in the Kashmir valley.

"Pakistan is hell-bent to spoil the youth of the valley, first it wants the youth to pick up guns and then it is also sending these drugs so that the youth end up spoiling their life for the behest of Pakistan," a police officer said.

He said that the police across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has tightened its noose against the narco-terror module and many such attempts have been foiled wherein drugs smuggled from across the line of control were recovered.

"We are not allowing Pakistan to succeed in its design to spoil the life of the youth either in the Kashmir valley or other parts of the country. We have tightened our vigil and we take strict action against any sort of drug peddling in the union territory," the Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh had said recently. The police believe that the narco-terror module which has its root in Pakistan has also its branches in other parts of the country and the police are working in coordination with the police of other states to ensure that these modules are busted. "We will continue our fight not only against terrorism in the valley but also against the drugs", a police officer said.

