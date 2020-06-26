Terrorist Hideout Busted In South Kashmir; Exclusive Images Accessed

In what is turning out to be a major success for the security forces in the valley, another terrorist hideout was busted in South Kashmir on Thursday. Republic TV has accessed exclusive images of the items recovered by the security forces from the hideout located in the dense Yarwan forest in Shopian district. Republic TV has learned that the initial input regarding the presence of a terrorist hideout in the area was received by 62 Rashtriya Rifles. The input, thereafter, was shared with Shopian Police and other security forces.

Republic TV has learned that the hideout was well stocked enabling 4-5 terrorists to live in the hideout for a month. “Yarwan forest is a preferred hideout among terrorists in Shopian district. There has been a conscious attempt by security forces to flush terrorists out and deny them safe haven in Yarwan,” told a source to Republic TV.

On Thursday morning, a joint team of Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out this operation and unearthed this hideout. The forces recovered “war-like ammunition” and other items like blankets, cooking items, petrol cans, water storage drums.

Interestingly, the terrorists had also kept items for playing cricket and other games in the hideout. This is the second such hideout that has been busted by the security forces in this month.

Security forces have achieved great success in eliminating terrorists in Shopian district. More than 20 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in the last one month. Around 5 each terrorists were killed in Reben and Sugoo by the security forces. Three terrorists each were killed in Pinjura and Turkawangam. Another five terrorists were killed in Zainapora. All these killings took place in Shopian district.



Speaking to the media, Brigadier Ajay Katoch, 12 Sector Commander, who was the overall commander of four operations in Shopian said, "After the killing of Riyaz Naikoo, over the last of two months, leaders of all terrorist organisations have been neutralised. There is much less recruitment now."

