Pakistan Troops Violate Ceasefire Along LoC In J&K's Kupwara District

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday. The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression

“Today, in the afternoon hours, Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Machhal Sector by firing Mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” said an official. There have been no reports of any casualties so far. Meanwhile, the Indian Army diffused live mortar shell, that was fired by Pakistan in Nambla Village (yesterday) in Uri area of Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

'Pak army targetted forward areas'

However, an Army soldier was martyred on Monday in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, raising the number of soldiers who fell to cross-border firing this month to four. “Pakistan Army targeted forward areas and posts along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch and along the International Border in Hiranagar sector in Kathua district, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian forces,” the officials said.

“Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, causing critical injuries to Havildar Dipak Karki who later succumbed to his injuries,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said. In his recent visit to Valley, Army Chief General MM Naravane urged the troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir Valley to remain alert and be prepared to meet any emerging security challenge.

The Chief of Army Staff was also briefed by the local commanders on the situation on the Line of Control, ceasefire violations, our retaliations, counter infiltration operations and operational preparedness being maintained. He urged the soldiers to remain alert for any eventuality and reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times.

