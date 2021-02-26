Congress 'shocked' At India-Pakistan Joint Statement; Peddles Refuted Narrative On China

The Congress party on Friday criticized the joint statement of India and Pakistan to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors. Taking to Twitter, national spokesperson of the party Dr. Shama Mohamed said that both the countries have been holding back-channel talks for the last 3 months, with NSA Ajit Doval leading the initiative. She alleged that this is being done after the Centre is "clearing the road for Chinese FDI."

"It's shocking how quickly the BJP forgets the martyrdom of our soldiers at Pulwama and Galwan," she said.

However, the Chinese FDI claim was discarded by government sources earlier this week. The Government has said there is no change in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy from China post disengagement and easing of tension between the two Asian giants.

Commerce Ministry sources told news agency ANI that there is no change or easing in FDIs from China as of now and nor it is planned in near future. All investments from China have to follow the procedures and government clearance route, nod will only be given to those investments that bear no implications on Indian security interests. Any Chinese company that potentially impinges on India's security will not be cleared.

India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire

The joint statement issued in Islamabad and New Delhi said the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact and reviewed the situation along the LoC and all other sectors in a "free, frank and cordial" atmosphere.

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24/25," the joint statement said.

The two sides also reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, it added.

