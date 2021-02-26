RSS Chief Makes 'Akhand Bharat' Pitch; Suggests Pakistan & Bangladesh 'need Reunification'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stressed the need for 'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India) and claimed that countries such as Pakistan which broke away from India are now in distress. Speaking at a book launch in Hyderabad, Bhagwat said 'Akhand Bharat' is possible through "Hindu Dharm" but not by force.

"There is a need to make glorious Akhand Bharat for the welfare of the universe. That's why there is a need to awaken patriotism for the country," Bhagwat said, according to a PTI report. "More than present India, the separated parts of erstwhile India, which shed their relevance with the country, have more necessity for the reunification to come out of their miseries," he further said.

'What seemed to be impossible had happened'

It is not for the first time that an RSS leader has talked about 'Akhand Bharat'. It’s a view the RSS, which was formed in 1925, started propagating in 1947, after partition. RSS’s idea of 'Akhand Bharat' includes not only Pakistan and Bangladesh but also Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Tibet.

Stressing that the concept of 'Akhand Bharat' is possible, Bhagwat said some people had expressed serious doubts before the partition of the country in 1947 whether Pakistan would be formed, but it happened. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, when asked before the partition of the country in 1947, had said the possibility of formation of Pakistan was a "dream of fools" though it happened, Bhagwat said.

According to Mohan Bhagwat, Lord Wavell (during British rule) also said in British Parliament that God has made India one and so who would divide it. "But ultimately it (partition of India) happened. What seemed to be impossible had happened, so it cannot be ruled out that 'Akhand Bharat' which may seem to be impossible, will not happen," he said.

'All their problems will get resolved'

Alleging that there is unhappiness in the separated regions of 'Akhand Bharat' which now do not call themselves 'Bharat', the RSS chief said the remedy to come out of their miseries is reunification with India.

"They (separated countries) did all they could but did not find any remedy. And the remedy is reunification (with Bharat) only and all their problems will get resolved," he said. He, however, said the reunification should be done through "humanity's dharma" which according to him is called "Hindu dharma".

"Gandhar became Afghanistan. Is there peace and tranquillity in Afghanistan since then? Pakistan was formed. From that date till now, is there peace and tranquillity?" he asked. He said India has the endurance to overcome several challenges and the world looks towards it to overcome difficulties. With "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (world is one family) belief, India can again offer happiness and peace to the world, he added.

(With PTI inputs)