Javed Miandad Threatens Legal Action Against Pakistani Channel For Mocking His 1992 WC Act

Javed Miandad, the former Pakistan cricket captain, has launched a scathing attack towards a TV program that ‘disrespected’ him. The 1992 Cricket World Cup winner’s comments come after the news coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) mocked his character on live TV. Miandad claimed that portraying him in a dummy manner was disrespecting his service for the country.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Shahid Afridi Leaves Twitterati In Splits With Epic Self-troll After Umar Akmal

PSL 2020: Javed Miandad launches scathing attack on Pakistani channel mocking him

Javed Miandad, in a video posted on his YouTube channel, slammed the Geo News’ coverage of the PSL 2020 where host Shahzad Iqbal and comedian Mir Mohammad Ali, who played Miandad’s character, disrespected the former Pakistan skipper. Miandad said that the mimicry should be done decently and that his comic portrayal creates a false image of him. Javed Miandad added that inaccurate representation of his image is an insult to his services for the country.

Also Read: PSL 2020 MUL Vs QUE Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

PSL 2020: Javed Miandad threatens legal action against Pakistani channel

Javed Miandad did not stop there with his meltdown and added how he has been a true patriot, who worked and fought for Pakistan’s cause and that is why he expects a little respect from the TV channels. Miandad further said that he is not opposed to this kind of content but wants the broadcasters to be more sensitive. The former captain further warned the channel that if the direct jabs persisted, then he would take legal action against them.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Confirms India And Pak's Participation In Asia Cup, To Be Held In Dubai

PSL 2020: Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad's career at a glance

Javed Miandad is widely considered to be one of the greatest Pakistan batsmen of all time. Miandad played a vital role in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup campaign, helping the side to win their only World Cup title. The former Pakistan captain played 124 Tests, scoring 8832 runs at an average of 52.57. Javed Miandad also played 233 ODIs, scoring 7381 at a healthy average of 41.70.

PSL 2020: Shahid Aridi trolls himself, leaves fans in splits

Pakistan cricket stars are often the subject of trolls on television or social media. Before Javed Miandad, another former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi courted controversy as he broke a TV set as his house angrily after seeing his daughter perform Hindu rituals based on an Indian TV serial's content. More recently, he also left many fans in splits after mocking his own batting.

The all-rounder who plies his trade in various franchise leagues around the world, started a speech where addressed the crowd by saying that he won't take much time, just like his batting. Fellow pacer Shoaib Akhtar also is in the thick of things when it comes to news on and off the field. Shoaib Akhtar, like Miandad, has his own YouTube channel, where the former pacer expresses his views and he recently spoke about the bilateral series ban between India and Pakistan while also criticizing Virender Sehwag for his disrespectful allegations about praising India for gaining 'business' from the country.

Also Read: PSL 2020: ISL Vs PES Live Streaming Details, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report