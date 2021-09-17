Pakistani Boat Allah Pawawakal's Crew Continues To Be Interrogated, All 12 From Karachi

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday seized a Pakistani boat ‘Allah Pawakal' with 12 crew members on board. The boat was then taken to Okha by marine police, local police and central IB for further interrogation. Now, the investigation has revealed that all 12 crew members on board were from Karachi, Pakistan.

The ICG caught the boat during a surveillance mission. The team has found a fishing net and a larger amount of ration was found from the boat. No FIR has been registered yet and is expected to be filed in Porbandar. A release statement said that for further investigation on the matter, the boat has been taken to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. “On the night of September 14, Indian Coast Guard ship 'Rajratan', while on a surveillance mission apprehended a Pakistani boat named 'Allah Pawawakal' in Indian waters with 12 crew," the ICG had informed.

Pakistan boat terror investigation

The investigation over the boat and its crew members is still underway. The boat is also being tracked with their GPS to find out the whereabouts of the boat before it was seized by the ICG. All the 12 crew members are in custody and local intelligence agencies are also coordinating with the investigation. The incident has alerted central agencies with the possibility of terror links as earlier the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had informed India that a small boat was used by the terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Pak-backed terrorists planning major blasts in India held

In a major development, Republic Media Network on Thursday accessed details of a foiled Pakistani terror plot. According to details, the terrorists nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had received special training in Pakistan. The terrorists, who have also been linked with Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim, were arrested by the UP ATS after they received information from central agencies and Special Cell of Delhi Police regarding multiple blasts being planned by terror suspects and explosives being stored at various locations.

According to the latest information on the terror suspects, Osama a.k.a Sami and Zeeshan Qamar were given training for bridge blast, railway track blast, and large gathering area blast in Pakistan. Moreover, it has also been revealed that the terrorists travelled to Pakistan using a boat from Oman. They had made their way into Pakistan without procuring any stamping to avoid proof that they ever visited the country. Around 1.5 kg of RDX was found with the terrorists suggesting that they were planning a large gathering area blast. The terrorists continue to be interrogated by the Information Bureau for more information on the plan.

