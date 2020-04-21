Jyotiradtiya Scindia Condemns Gruesome Palghar Mob Lynching; Demands Severe Action

BJP leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Monday condemned the Palghar lynching incident and urged for severe punishment for the perpetrators. Taking to Twitter, he stated that he is "shocked" and "deeply saddened" by the attack. He further wrote, "An immediate action should be taken against those accused of the incident and should be punished severely."

पालघर, महाराष्ट्र में जूना अखाड़ा के संतों की निर्मम हत्या से मैं स्तब्ध और अत्यंत दुखी हूं। घटना के दोषी आरोपियों पर तत्काल कार्यवाही कर उन्हें कड़ी सजा दिलवाई जानी चाहिए। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 20, 2020

Palghar mob-lynching

On Thursday night, three men were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka.

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls, however, the mob overturned the vehicle and policemen were beaten up, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries. However, some videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods.

According to the Maharashtra Police, 110 accused persons including 9 juveniles have been arrested for the mob-lynching. The adults are in police custody while the latter have been sent to a children's home. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has assured action.

