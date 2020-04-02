Jyotiraditya Scindia Condemns Stone-pelting On Healthcare Workers In Indore; Appeals To CM

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday reacted to the video of stone-pelting by locals allegedly at Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore. Talking about the incident, Scindia opined that the actions of the locals towards healthcare workers were condemnable. In his statement after the incident, the BJP leader called for security measures for doctors along with strict action to be taken against the culprits.

Scindia on stone-pelting incident in Indore

Talking about the incident, Scindia slammed the stone-pelting by locals and it was sad and condemnable. He also added that such incidents against medical professionals are 'unforgivable'.

"The news of stone-pelting on a team of doctors who went to investigate Coronavirus in Indore is sad and condemnable. All the doctors and health workers of our country and state, regardless of their lives, are away from family and are engaged in the care and service of citizens. This type of incident with them is unforgivable." said Scindia

इंदौर में कोरोना की जांच के लिए गए डॉक्टरों के दल पर पथराव की खबर दुखद एवं निंदनीय है। हमारे देश और प्रदेश के सभी डॉक्टर्स और स्वास्थ्य कर्मी अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना, परिवार से दूर रहकर नागरिकों की देखभाल और सेवा में लगे हुए हैं। उनके साथ इस तरह की घटना अक्षम्य है। #Indore — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 2, 2020

In addition, Scindia also appealed to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for providing security to doctors and medical staff during their duty. Moreover, he also called for strict action against those responsible for the incident.

"My request to Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan ji is that all such doctors and their colleagues engaged in the work of human services should be provided full security. Along with identifying the culprits who play with society and humanity, strict action should be taken against them." concluded Scindia

Stone-pelting in Indore

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, healthcare workers who went to screen people were attacked by locals. The incident occurred in Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore where locals started pelting stones at the medical staff. Soon after the incident, a case was registered against unidentified people.

