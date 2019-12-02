Pankaja Munde Removes BJP From Her Twitter Bio After Her Loss At The Assembly Elections

In Maharashtra’s changing political scenario, BJP leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde has removed the party’s name from her Twitter bio. Her changed Twitter bio now reads ‘RT's r not endorsements’.

Pankaja Munde urged her supporters to come for a rally that will be held in Beed on December 12 which also happens to be the birth anniversary of her late father and former union minister Gopinath Munde.

After losing in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pankaja Munde in an emotional Facebook post said that she received calls and messages from her supporters to meet but could not do so due to the political situation in the state. She took the responsibility of her loss.

She recalled her father how he brought her into politics and said that she vows to serve the people as her father had always wished for her. She added that the future course of action needs to be decided in the changing political scenario of the state.

"You are asking me for time, I am giving you the time of eight to ten days. These eight to ten days I want to communicate with myself a bit. What to do next? Which way to go? What can we give to our people? What is your power? What do people expect? I am going to contemplate on all these things," Munde said in her emotional post in Marathi on Facebook.

Pankaja Munde had contested from Parli and lost to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde by a margin of approximately 30,000 seats.

The Maharashtra power struggle

As none of the major political parties could form government in the state, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Shiv Sena after switching allegiance from BJP, started a series of negotiations with NCP and Congress to form a post-poll alliance in the state. But in an unexpected turn of events, Ajit Pawar decided to ally with the BJP to form the government overnight on November 23 which baffled the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel presenting a show of strength and numbers. Ajit Pawar resigned from Deputy CM's post followed by the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis after the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday paving the way for Maha Vikas Aghadi to form its government in the state.

(With ANI inputs)

