Maharashtra BJP Chief Calls Shiv Sena 'trustworthy' Even As CM Thackeray Taunts Fadnavis

Even as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, taunted at BJP in his first speech at the assembly, State President of BJP Chandrakant Patil said that the party does not mind co-operating with Sena. Speaking in the house, Patil said that Sena has been an old ally, but its new allies - NCP and Congress, has not supported the party.

Patil said: "We don't mind cooperating with Sena because we know it is trustworthy but the two parties along with it have not played a supportive role in the state so we will always be suspicious of them."

Slamming Shiv Sena's 35-year old ally BJP, CM Thackeray, on Sunday, said that the Sena has not betrayed Hindutva, in his first Assembly address as CM. Defining a new 'Hindutva', he stated that the Sena's Hindutva did not involve 'chanting Jai Shree Ram and then turning away from their words. Reaffirming on his Hindutva he said that the Sena's Hindutva was intact and meant that 'it will keep its word'.

"Saying Jay Shree Ram and then turning out from your words is not our Hindutva. Our Hindutva was intact before today and tomorrow. I have never betrayed anyone. Keeping our words is our Hindutva," he said.

The Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to Supreme Court's order is being held on Saturday.

