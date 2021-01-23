Parakram Diwas: PM Modi In Kolkata To Mark Netaji's Birth Anniversary Amid Tight Vigil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by attending the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, has also been organised. Ahead of this, PM Modi will also visit the National Library, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” has been scheduled.

Dear sisters and brothers of West Bengal,



I am honoured to be in your midst, that too on the auspicious day of #ParakramDivas.



During the programmes in Kolkata, we will pay tributes to the brave Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. https://t.co/FDZtTiQe3O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021

Around 2,000 police personnel are likely to be deployed across the capital city of West Bengal and tight security has been put in place. CCTV and drone cameras are reportedly going to be used to keep an eye on every movement.

READ | Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's Birthday Jan 23 To Be Celebrated As 'Parakram Diwas' Annually

'India marks Parakram Diwas'

On Friday, in a series of tweets, PM Modi announced that India will mark Parakram Diwas on Saturday and various programmes will be organised across the country. He mentioned about a special programme that will be held in Haripura, Gujarat and recalled launching e-Gram Vishwagram Project back in 2009 while remembering Netaji.

The Prime Minister further said, "I can never forget the affection of the people of Haripura, who took me through an elaborate procession on the same road as Netaji Bose was taken, in 1938. His procession included a decorated chariot drawn by 51 bullocks. I also visited the place where Netaji stayed in Haripura."

READ | Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's Kin Demand Probe Into His Fate On His Death Anniversary

He added, "May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of…a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come."

On January 19, the Government of India had decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.The Ministry of Culture issued a circular announcing January 23 to be observed as Parakram Diwas every year from now on.

READ | PM Modi May Celebrate Netaji Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary In Kolkata On Road To WB Polls

READ | President Ram Nath Kovind Honours 202 Freedom Fighters On Quit India Day Anniversary