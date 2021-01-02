Parallel To Republic Day Parade, Protesting Farmers Plan 'Kisan Tractor Parade' On Jan 26

In a press conference on Saturday, Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal said that the protesting farmers will hold a tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day if their demands are not met. The farmers union leaders on Friday have already said that they will have to take firm steps if the government does not take a decision in their favour in the next meeting scheduled for 4 January. They have said that they will announce the dates for shutting all malls, petrol pumps in Haryana after January 4.

On Saturday, farm union leaders said, "On January 23, we will hold marches towards Governors' Houses in different States, and 'tractor Kisan Parade' will be held on January 26 in Delhi, parallel to Republic Day parade.

In the previous round of talks, Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash joined the 40 farm union leaders to partake in their food during the lunch break at the 7th round of talks between Centre and farmers. As per the previous talks, farmers have refused to partake in government's food, insisting on bringing their own food to Vigyan Bhawan.

Protests against farm laws

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, 2020, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the 6 rounds of meetings that took place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

During the deliberations held on Tuesday, the Centre agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. Maintaining that the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmer leaders to send home the elderly, women and children given the chilly winter season. Meanwhile, the unions rejected the Centre's offer to form a committee to examine the agrarian laws. The next round of discussions on January 4 will focus on the three farm laws and MSP. PM Modi and other BJP leaders have started a massive outreach programme to highlight the benefits of the farm laws.

