"Their only intention is to stop Arvind Kejriwal from working...Whatever I do, the people of Delhi love it. That's why people have brought us four times," said Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi Services Bill setback.
Following the setback received after the Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP and said, "BJP couldn't form a government in Delhi for the past 25 years. Delhi has time and again said that they don't want BJP. Yet Modi doesn't listen to it."
Replying on the Delhi Ordinance Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Post-independence, Delhi was given an Assembly. One must read 239AA carefully. The problem is that you have fought the elections of a UT, but want to enjoy the powers of the state."
Responding in the debate on Delhi Ordinance Bill, Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah said, "The purpose of the Bill is solely based on governance without corruption."
"This Bill doesn't violate any provision from any angle," he added.
Speaking on the debate in Delhi Ordinance Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said, "The Bill does not violate the Supreme Court order not any provision. Our main target is to hit corruption. Corruption free admin, our only motive."
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh attends the Rajya Sabha session during a discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Rajya Sabha Chairman warns TMC MP Derek O'Brien of upsetting the decorum of the House during discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has said that his party will surely win the moral argument during discussion on no-confidence motion. He stated, "The no-confidence motion will be taken up tomorrow and will go on for three days. We will make up points. I'm sure that we will win this moral argument."
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has cleared the air on whether Rahul Gandhi will speak on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha. He said, "Rahul Gandhi will definitely speak." This will be for the first time that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be speaking in the Parliament, after his Lok Sabha membership was restored following the Supreme Court's verdict after remaining suspended for about four months.
Mahesh Jethmalani, MP (Rajya Sabha) & Senior Advocate (SC) fact checks AAP and Congress over Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha, asserts "The Congress who never had any problem with the issue of control of service is now seeking an alliance. AAP wants to be vigilant about the vigilance report. They want to hide their corruption. I support this bill."
Speaking on the Delhi Ordinance Bill, Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi said, ""The matter in SC has nothing to do with what is debated in the House. A member shall not discuss a matter of fact pending in the court this is a debate on the law."
Speaking on the Delhi Services Bill, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha said that, "We will run a campaign against this. Delhi should get full statehood and we will fight for it."
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 has been passed in Lok Sabha. The bill aims to protect the privacy of Indian citizens by suggesting a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect digital data of individuals.
"In the Supreme Court verdict of 105 pages, nowhere it is mentioned anything against passing a law on Delhi,…In the Supreme Court order, in paragraphs 86, 95 and 164 F, it is mentioned that the Parliament has all the rights to form a law for Delhi": BJP MP Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi on Delhi Service Bill, in Rajya Sabha
Moments after the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoked the suspension and restored Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, the Congress scion changed his X bio from 'Dis'Qualified MP.' to 'Member of Parliament.' A wave of joy was triggered among the Congress workers after Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP after relief from Supreme Court in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. READ FULL STORY HERE
"BJP's approach is to control by hook or crook…this bill is completely unconstitutional, it is fundamentally anti-democratic, and it is a front-term assault on the regional voice and aspirations of the people of Delhi. It violates all principles of federalism, all norms of civil service accountability and all models of assembly-based democracy," said Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Delhi Service Bill, in Rajya Sabha.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha. In response, the Congress MPs called the Bill 'retrogressive' and 'unconstitutional.'
The 26 parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance are meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to hand over to him the letter with the consent of Opposition MPs to remove BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's statement on Newsclick in Parliament.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio from 'Dis'Qualified MP' to 'Member of Parliament' after Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his membership on Monday.
On the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, BJP leader Sushil Modi said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) is still not 'blame free', only his conviction has stayed. His appeal is still pending in court...This is a common procedure...The Supreme Court has also said that 'it was not in good taste'. The court has made such strong remarks about Rahul Gandhi...The restoration of membership will not affect the health of Congress."
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised the Chinese funding scandal in Lok Sabha asking the central government to take action on the media house Newsclick. He demanded that the Chinese funding must be probed along with the Congress party’s links to the Chinese funding scandal.
The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm. Amid ruckus by opposition parties, the Lok Sabha proceedings were also adjourned till 12 noon.