Passenger From UK Tests Positive For Covid; Sample Sent To Pune To Check For New Strain

A day after India imposed restrictions on flights returning from the United Kingdom amid fears over the new COVID-19 strain, a passenger who returned from the UK tested positive for the virus. The passenger traveled from the UK via Delhi to Chennai. His sample has been sent to the Pune Virology Lab to identify whether the patient is infected by the new variant of coronavirus.

India on Monday restricted flights from and to the UK between December 23 and 31 as a pre-emptive action against the new variant of the COVID-19 virus which could spread significantly faster than the previous strain.

Passengers arriving from the UK on all international flights before the suspension deadline are being mandatorily tested for Coronavirus on arrival at the Indian airports.

"Those found positive on arrival will be sent for institutional quarantine set up by State/UT governments. Those found negative will be advised to isolate at home for 7 days and will be medically monitored by the States/UTs," said Civil aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to strictly adhere to the deadline of ensuring that no passenger flight lands here from the UK after 11.59 pm on Tuesday. India has joined a growing list of countries like Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and Italy who have temporarily halted flights to the UK.

New Coronavirus strain emerges in the UK

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that scientists have identified a new variant of the COVID-19 virus which could spread faster than the previous strain. Based on preliminary modeling data, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread significantly more quickly and could increase R by 0.4 or more.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 19 announced strict "Tier 4" curbs in several counties as a measure to contain the spread of the new strain. All non-essential services, including gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, hairdresser shops, and other retail outlets will remain closed in the country. People living in Tier 4 areas are only allowed to leave home for work, childcare purposes, and exercise.

