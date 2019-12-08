Bihar: Two More Dead Bodies Of Young Girls Recovered, Parents Of Victims Cry 'rape'

2 more dead bodies of young girls have been recovered in Bihar. One from Ahiyapur in Muzzafarpur district where the body of a 10-year-old girl was recovered in a sack. The girl was missing for the past 2 days. The father of the girl was searching for his daughter for two days only to find her dead body. The father of the deceased Jay Shankar Nat said, "I have been looking for my daughter ever since she went missing from the house. I was informed that a dead body has been recovered in Muzaffarpur. I don't know exactly what has happened, but it looks like a case of rape and murder."

Meanwhile, SP of Muzaffarpur Jayant Kant said, "It appears a case of strangulation from the initial post-mortem report. There is no external or internal injury on the body. We have preserved the viscera and other samples for investigation. We have registered a case under the POCSO Act since the child was below 10 years of age. We will investigate further from all angles including rape. The family has not alleged rape in the FIR. We will nab the culprits soon. No arrests have been made so far."

'We want capital punishment for the killers'

In the second incident, a dead body of an 18-year-old girl has been recovered in Mahpur Kharauli village of Siwan district with her throat slit. The girl who lived in Kolkata with her parents was visiting her maternal uncle's place in Siwan, where she was killed. After the post-mortem of the body in the hospital, the deceased parents and family members started protesting for justice alleging rape. The father of the deceased Rajkishore Pandit alleged, "We want capital punishment for the killers, whomsoever has killed my daughter."

'So far no arrests have been made'

SP of Siwan Naveen Chandra Jha said, "I have not received the post-mortem report but I have spoken to the doctors who said that there is no external injury on the body and it's not a case of rape. So far no arrests have been made. We are trying to nab the culprits. I will get a copy of the post-mortem report on Monday."

So far no arrests have been made in both the case. In the past one week, 4 dead bodies of young women have been recovered. Police have not been able to identify the family members of the charred body recovered from Buxar and Samastipur, neither has anyone claimed the bodies. Two days ago in Darbhanga, a 5-year-old girl was raped by an autorickshaw driver of her village. These cases suggest that the atrocities against women in Nitish Kumar's 'Raj' have risen which puts a question mark on his USP of 'rule of law' and law & order situation in Bihar.

