Bihar Women's Commission Stages Dharna After Alleged Negligence In Rape Investigation

Bihar State Women Commission Chairperson, Dilmani Mishra staged a dharna outside Darbhanga medical college hospital alleging negligence in the treatment of a 5-year-old rape victim on Sunday. The child was raped and thrown in a field by an autorickshaw driver from her village. She was later admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Police negligence

Dilmani Mishra visited Darbhanga to meet the family members of the victim. After the meeting, she visited the child in the ICU, and when the women's commission chairperson stepped out, she faced protests from the locals, who raised slogans such as 'women commission go back' and demanded that the culprit should be punished immediately. Sensing trouble, Dilmani Mishra called up the District Magistrate and Superintendent of the hospital, for help but none turned up.

The Commission's chairperson then sat on dharna. She said, "proper treatment is not being given to the child and the parents are forced to buy medicine from outside. I called up DM and superintendent, they said that since it is Sunday, they cannot come."

Mukesh Kumar, a cousin brother of the victim alleged that "we are forced to buy medicine from outside. She should get treated in a better hospital. The culprit should get severe punishment."

After an hour of dharna, the Superintendent turned up and said that "the women commission has come today. When the child came to our hospital, our doctors made everything available and saved her life by operating her. I was not aware that the parents had to buy medicines from outside and I assure all the expenses will be reimbursed."

Meanwhile, police have gathered all the evidence against the culprit, who is under arrest. Senior SP of Darbhanga, Babu Ram had said, "will file a charge sheet on Monday, and ensure that speedy trial of the case is done, and the culprit is convicted within 3 weeks.

Apart from this incident, 4 bodies of young girls have been recovered, and a young girl has been set ablaze in Muzaffarpur, which throws light on the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

