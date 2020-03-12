Punjab Government Warns Aganist Fake News On Coronavirus; Strict Action Would Be Taken

The Punjab Government on Thursday warned miscreants against spreading false news and stated that strict action would be taken propagating fake news.

A fake online post quoting Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on declaring a holiday in educational institutions owing to coronavirus scare was circulated widely in the State.

The fake news said, "All educational institutions of Punjab state (Public and Private) including schools, colleges, and universities to suspend class work till 25 March 2020, COVID-19 SAVE LIFE BE HAPPY."

The government responded to the fake news and tweeted, "The following post is fake, misleading and no such notice has gone out of Govt of Punjab handles. Stern action will be taken against the miscreants."

Cyber detectives are keeping a haw eye on social media and will take strict action against netizens who create or fake videos about the coronavirus outbreak that has the potential to cause panic.

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Government launched a mobile application to spread awareness about the precautions to be taken against coronavirus.

The health ministry on Thursday asked people not to panic in the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country saying the focus is on preventive approach and there are adequate facilities available for testing.

Senior health ministry officials said on Thursday that it will take around one-and-a-half to two years for India to develop a vaccine for novel coronavirus even with expedited clinical trials.

Coronavirus Outbreak:

The total number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases reached 78 on Thursday across the nation. Globally, over 126,000 cases have been reported among which over 4,600 people have died.