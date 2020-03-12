Coronavirus: Health Ministry Introduces Graphic Novel To Raise Awareness Among Kids

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak across the world, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has come up with a unique idea to spread awareness about the novel Coronavirus among children. The Ministry has introduced a graphic novel for kids named “Kids, Vaayu and Corona who wins the fight?”

On the cover page of the graphic novel, there are three kids visibly scared of Coronavirus represented as a monster. ‘Vaayu’ is the superhero who works for better public health and environment and fights Coronavirus to keep the kids safe.

The black creature is described in the novel as a virus which is spreading rapidly across the world and causing COVID-19 disease. The comic book has reportedly been authored by Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor of Environment Health Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh and Suman Mor, Associate Professor and Chairperson Department of Environment Studies, Punjab University, Chandigarh.

Read: Coronavirus Video Of An Indian Man Selling Masks On The Street Goes Viral Online, Watch

Visa restrictions

The Health Ministry has flung into action as the cases of coronavirus continue to rise in India. It has announced drastic measures to contain the pandemic including the suspension of all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, and project visas, till April 15, 2020. The Ministry has asked foreign nationals, who intend to travel to India for a compelling reason, to contact the nearest Indian Mission.

“All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15th February, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days,” said the ministry in a statement.

Read: Congress' Manish Tewari Attacks IPL Even Extraneous Of Coronavirus; Demands Cancellation

On March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus as pandemic which has forced governments to take drastic measures to contain the disease. Speaking at a press briefing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern about alarming levels of spread and severity and alarming levels of inaction.

Read: Coronavirus Testing Center In Gurgaon: Here Is Where To Get Yourself Checked

Read: Coronavirus: Visa Suspension May Cost Rs 8,500 Cr For Travel, Tourism, Aviation Sectors