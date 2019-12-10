Woman Asks For Tips To Save Money, Netizens Suggest To Invest In Onions

A twitter user called Preha took to Twitter to ask tips on how to save money, netizens had some of the best replies. With the handle 'patheticdocom' the user told Twitter that she was even willing to pay for some useful tips on how to save money. Netizens trolled her by saying that she should invest in onions.

Seeking tips on how to save money

The tweet was posted by Twitter user Preha on December 8 and while some responders provided genuine ways to save money the others gave answers with hilarious twists. One user commented that she should invest in mutual funds and let the money grow, while another user told Preha to transfer all her money to him so that he may save the money for her. One user even asked her to share the advice she gets on her post.

But the reply that has Desi twitter howling with laughter is when an Indian user replied and told her to invest in onions, the user was taking a dig at the growing prices of onions in parts of India. Some areas like the capital have even started to see three-digit prices for a kilogram of onion.

Read: Central Government Revises Stock Limit Of Onions For Retailers

Read: Kolkata: Govt Begins Selling Onions At Subsidised Rate Of Rs 59 At Ration Shops

can someone please teach me how to save money i’ll pay you — preha (@patheticdotcom) December 8, 2019

See the various replies the tweet got below:

Invest in onions 😂😂 — angry indian (@ironman99554557) December 8, 2019

After they teach you don't pay them. Money saved. — Gareeb Launda (@Pranav_BB) December 8, 2019

Pls share it once you get to know the process! — Pratik Chandak (@florida_gatorr) December 8, 2019

With the skyrocketing prices of onions, the government of India has been taking reactive measures to ensure that the price of onions does not increase further and that the citizens can breathe easily. On Monday evening, the government's principal spokesperson, KS Dhatwalia, tweeted and said that the government had reduced the stock holding permits of onions for retailers.

Read: Pawan Kalyan Deeply Saddened As Andhra Man Dies In Queue To Buy Onions

Read: Hina Khan Takes A Dig At The Hiked Prices Of Onions With Quirky Videos