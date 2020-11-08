People From Literary, Social & Cultural Fields In Jammu Condemn Treatment To Arnab Goswami

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to share a statement written by people from Jammu associated with literary, social & cultural fields, speaking against the illegal arrest of Arnab Goswami and what he has been subjected to since Wednesday.

Terming his illegal arrest as 'totally unwarranted and unjustified', many people condemned the arrest and treatment meted out to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

On Sunday, Arnab Goswami was shifted to Taloja Jail. On his way to the jail, he shouted from the van, “I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat.”

He stated that his bail plea was pending before the Supreme court as he pleaded that he be provided bail.

Ashoke Pandit's Statement

Notwithstanding the reasons and the basis on which Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of the Republic TV channel was arrested on Wednesday by the Police in Mumbai, the way he was publicly pushed, bundled and huddled into the police vehicle smacked of much more than meets the eye. Press is called the fourth pillar of democracy and it is the duty of the press/media to appraise things critically, being eyes and ears of the public and any type of intolerance to such criticism by the government or its agencies should never be in meting out such a treatment to an Indian Journalist of eminence as was witnessed by the people and which is being opposed widely too by them, across the country. Many persons from literary, social, and cultural fields in Jammu have condemned his arrest, terming it as totally unwarranted and unjustified. Many have demanded upholding the dignity and the honour of the media/press and developing a tolerance towards issues of public interest being raised by it which was paramount for the health of our democratic system.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is set to pronounce its verdict in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea over his illegal arrest on Monday at 3 PM.

