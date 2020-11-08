Ratan Sharda Lashes Out At Shocking Visuals Of Arnab Goswami Enroute Taloja; Questions BJP

The shocking ill-treatment of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami became a huge talking point on Sunday. As the journalist was taken to the Taloja jail, his revelations shocked the nation. Writer-columnist Ratan Sharda also condemned the conduct and called it as a ‘failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party’ if anything untoward happened.

Ratan Sharda condemns ill-treatment of Arnab Goswami

Ratan Sharda took to Twitter on Sunday to state that the ‘law had let Arnab Goswami down.’ He wrote that Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ravi Shankar Prasad will be asked questions if ‘anything goes wrong.’ Telling ‘sorry’ to the BJP loyalists and that they were free to slam him, he stated that the entire incident was a ‘failure of BJP’ for giving the 'left ecosystem' an opportunity to laugh at them.

Law has let #ArnabGoswami down. If anything goes wrong @rsprasad @AmitShah ji will be asked questions. Sorry to say. #BJP loyalist fans can keep slamming me. This entire episode is a failure of BJP. It bite them for years while left ecosystem laughs at us. https://t.co/UQXTlza459 — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) November 8, 2020

Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari, journalist Nupur Sharma, BJP spokersperson Gaurav Goel were among the others who posted extremely strong reactions towards the ill-treatment of Arnab Goswami.

After being kept in a quarantine facility since his illegal arrest in an 2018 abetment to suicide case on Wednesday, the Raigad Police took him to the Taloja jail in a van.

On his way to the jail, he shouted from the van, “I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat.” He stated that his bail plea was pending before the Supreme court as he pleaded that he be provided bail.

This is after he had been assaulted and dragged from his residence during arrest, with his family also being manhandled on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is set to pronounce its verdict in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea over his illegal arrest on Monday at 3 PM.

