People In Madurai Celebrate Kamala Harris' Victory, Term It As 'victory Of Tamils'

Congratulating the United States' Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, people in Madurai termed her winning as a victory of the Tamils and expressed hope that India-US will become "even better" under her vice-presidency. Senator Kamala Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States.

Elated over Kamala's victory, a villager said that people in Tamil Nadu are proud that a woman from India and Tamil Nadu was elected Vice President of the United States.

"The first woman to be elected Vice President of the United States and the first woman to be elected President of the United States from Tamil Nadu are welcome. We are proud that a woman from India and Tamil Nadu was elected Vice President of the United States. We hope that the relationship between India and the United States will be even better with the election of a female Vice President of Indian descent," Kalamegam said.

Speaking to ANI, Kalamegam congratulated her on her excellent service as Vice President, "We see this as a victory for the Tamils and congratulate her on her excellent service as Vice President," he added. In sync with the same sentiment, another villager said that the Tamil language is becoming extinct in India but it is gratifying that a woman of Tamil descent has been elected as the Vice President of the United States.

"I am happy that a woman of Tamil descent has been elected Vice President of the United States. The Tamil language is becoming extinct in India but it is gratifying that a woman of Tamil descent has been elected Vice President of the United States," Sankar said.

Earlier in the day, the residents of Thulasendrapuram village in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu made yet another 'rangoli' to congratulate Democratic Vice-Presidential elect, Kamala Harris, following her victory in the US Elections 2020. The residents of the village also put up posters of Harris, burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate her win. Thulasendrapuram village is the ancestral village of Kamala Harris as her maternal grandfather was born there.

Biden-Harris win US Elections 2020

After four days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6 per cent popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Biden's running mate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Several world leaders have taken the opportunity to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their supporters across the US have taken to streets to celebrate the victory.

