Unlock 1: Devotees Offer Prayers At Temples And Mosques As Religious Places Reopen

As religious places across the country reopen from Monday following the Centre's guidelines on Unlock-1 amid Coronavirus, people from different faiths offered prayers at their respective places of worship. The entry to all religious places will be in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Home Ministry to prevent the spread of contagion. As per the Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of holy books, choir/singing groups are not allowed.

Devotees were seen arriving at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi to offer prayers. Worshipers also gathered at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, Delhi to offer prayers. Further people also were seen visiting Kalka Ji Temple in Delhi and offering their prayers. All the religious institutions across the country were kept closed for more than two months to curb the virus spread.

Delhi: People offer prayers at Kalka Ji Temple as Government has allowed reopening of religious places from today.

Devotees also queued outside Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple at Basavanagudi to offer prayers on Bengaluru.

Prayers were also offered at Eidgah Mosque by the people. "People are happy that all the religious places are reopening today. People in the group of five at a time performed namaz for Fajar. We have measured the temperature of people before they entered the mosque and provided sanitizer," Maulana Khalid Rashid, Imam, Eidgah told ANI.

Lucknow: People offer prayers at Eidgah Mosque as Government has allowed places of worship to reopen from today.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8. However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification.

Phase-wise reopening

Centre announced an extension of nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30. Termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a new set of guidelines, as per which various restrictions will be lifted in three phases. However, the onus to implement relaxations has been put on state governments.

In Phase 1: Religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards.

In Phase 2: Schools, Colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective states and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

In Phase 3: Decision will be taken on the reopening of the International air travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, social/ Political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

