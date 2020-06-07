Delhi: Authorities At Religious Places Issue Guidelines To Ensure Safety Of Devotees

While all the religious institutions in Delhi will reopen their doors to the general public following the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), rules of offering prayers have now changed. Gurudwaras and temples have rolled out a set of guidelines for devotees to ensure maximum number of people can be accommodated while maintaining social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanitising tunnels

While explaining the guidelines, president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be adhered to. "We will try our level best to ensure that the maximum number of people can offer prayers inside the Gurudwara while maintaining social distancing. Our focus is to ensure that nobody should wait in cue outside Gurudwara. We have created a special sanitising tunnel in which two people can get sanitised. This tunnel disinfects feet too. We have also installed sanitising stands at different corners of Gurudwara so that people can sanitise their hands frequently. Moreover, proper arrangements have been made for thermal screening as well," he said.

"Big machines have been deployed to sanitise the outer area of Gurudwara. Handheld sanitising machines will be used to disinfectant important areas of Gurudwara. Nobody would be allowed to sit inside the Gurudwara, the entire complex will be used to utilise for the movement of devotees. Around 100 people can offer prayers at one time" Said Sirsa

Delhi's famous Hanuman Mandir at Cannaught Place area has also come out with its guidelines for devotees. The chief priest of Hanuman Temple said the entry of a devotee will be allowed only after ensuring proper thermal screening and face masks are compulsory for all devotees.

"Everyone entering inside the temple will have to undergo thermal screening. Entry will be permitted after ensuring that the devotees are wearing face masks. Social distancing will also have to be maintained. Nobody will be allowed to touch pujari or the idol of Lord Hanuman. One has to offer prayers without coming in contact with the priest. There will be no exchange of prasad between the priest and the devotee. While twenty-five people will be allowed to enter the temple, nobody would be allowed to stand or sit inside the complex. There will different gates for entry and exit. Touching temple bell or idol is strictly prohibited," said Suresh Mahant, Chief Priest of Hanuman Temple, CP

