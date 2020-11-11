Perverse Case Of Custody: Mahesh Jethmalani Backs Arnab's SC Plea Listing; Questions Dave

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave sought to scuttle the SC's hearing on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's plea challenging the rejection of his interim bail petition, attempting to make a case against its urgent listing in a letter that has been ctiticised by an ever-growing list of members of the legal fraternity. Similarly reacting to the letter, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said it's time Dushyant Dave "sheds his crusader facade and reveals whose interest he really serves."

'There again goes my friend...'

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Jethmalani said, "There again goes my friend Dushyant Dave throwing mud at the judiciary like his equally holier than thou comrade in arms Prashant Bhushan. It never occurred to him that the matter may have been listed because it appeared a perverse case of custody demanding immediate attention."

In another tweet, he said, "And surely his comparison of abetment of suicide case- one investigated and closed- with the high crimes of public loot and money laundering by PC( his mentor?) is odious, to say the least.Time Dushyant sheds his crusader facade and reveals whose interest he really serves."

Dushyant Dave writes to SC Secretary-General

In a letter addressed to SC Secretary-General, Dave lodged a strong protest with the urgent listing of Arnab's Special Leave Petition. While claiming that he did not want to interfere with Arnab's right to move the Supreme Court, he accused the top court of selectively listing matters for the last 8 months.

On Wednesday, hours after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea, the top court listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday. A two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee shall hear the case.

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail

Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking. The shift to Taloja jail was at that point the latest development in a relentless and vindictive witch-hunt against the Republic Media Network.

