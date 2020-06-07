PETA India Distressed Over Animal Abuse, Urges Govt To Strengthen Laws To Protect Animals

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate on Sunday said that the Government of India (GoI) must strengthen the laws to protect animals, following an elephant's death in Kerala and cow injured due to ingestion of explosives in Himachal Pradesh. The PETA chief urged the GoI to strengthen the laws established to protect animals.

"Such incidents are not just restricted to certain regions, but are happening all across the country. PETA receives more than 100 similar cases every day. People send in their complaints to us, not just for cows and elephants, but for so many other animals as well," he said.

"As per the current laws set out against animal cruelty, the perpetrator would only be charged Rs 50,000 as a fine. That is equivalent to no punishment at all," added PETA India CEO.

He expressed his anguish against municipal agencies as well, saying that they are not doing "serious" work. He also highlighted how cows are left on the roads to wander, after milking them, to feed on garbage, in several parts of the country.

"These injustices against animals through explosives has been going on for quite a while. But for the first time, it has received such public attention," he said.

READ: Two more suspects identified in killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala, both absconding

READ: Man arrested on allegations of injuring cow by feeding explosive-mixed eatables: Police

Cruel animal abuse

The pregnant elephant died in Kerala after locals allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. This inhuman act took place on May 27. The post- mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant. Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth. On Wednesday, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

Meanwhile, another pregnant elephant was killed in a similar way after a pineapple filled with crackers was offered to her. The incident had occurred back in April in Kerala's Kollam region. A top forest officer narrated the incident to PTI revealing that the elephant was found in a serious condition from the fringe areas of the forests in Pathanapuram by forest officials. "The pachyderm was found alienated from the herd of elephants. Its jaw was broken and it was unable to eat," the senior officer told PTI. Furthermore, the official added that the elephant was very weak and when forest officials approached, the elephant ran into the forest and joined the herd of elephants but was found alienated the next day. The official added that proper treatment was given to the elephant, however, it succumbed to injuries.

READ: NGT takes cognisance of elephant death in Kerala, seeks action-taken report from panel

READ: Video: Elephant opens tap to drink water at zoo, netizens amused