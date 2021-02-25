Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Unchanged On Feb 25, Check Cost In Different Cities

The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady across the nation for the second day on Thursday after they last recorded a hike on Tuesday when the price of both fuels increased by 35 paise/litre each in New Delhi. As of February 25, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 90.93 per litre while that of diesel is Rs 81.32. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 97.34 and diesel is Rs 88.44, according to the data on the Indian Oil Corporation website. Earlier, Union Minister for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan had pointed out that the constant rise in fuel price across all Indian states wads due to the hike in crude price in global markets. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, the price of petrol is Rs 101.34 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.81.

Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals today

New Delhi ₹ 90.93/L

Kolkata ₹ 91.12/L

Mumbai ₹ 97.34/L

Chennai ₹ 92.90/L

Gurgaon ₹ 88.76/L

Noida ₹ 89.09/L

Bangalore ₹ 93.98/L

Bhubaneswar ₹ 91.66/L

Chandigarh ₹ 87.50/L

Hyderabad ₹ 94.54/L

Jaipur ₹ 97.47/L

Lucknow ₹ 89.13/L

Patna ₹ 93.25/L

Trivandrum ₹ 92.59/L

Diesel Price in Indian Metro cities & State Capitals today

New Delhi ₹ 81.32/L

Kolkata ₹ 84.20/L

Mumbai ₹ 88.44/L

Chennai ₹ 86.31/L

Gurgaon ₹ 81.79/L

Noida ₹ 81.64/L

Bangalore ₹ 86.21/L

Bhubaneswar ₹ 88.63/L

Chandigarh ₹ 81.02/L

Hyderabad ₹ 88.69/L

Jaipur ₹ 89.82/L

Lucknow ₹ 81.70/L

Patna ₹ 86.57/L

Trivandrum ₹ 87.16/L

