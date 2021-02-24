Statewise Petrol And Diesel Prices In India On February 24, Hike By 50p To A Rupee

A day after Union Minister for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan pointed that the constant rise in fuel price across all Indian states wads due to the hike in crude price in global markets, Wednesday saw the price of petrol and diesel go further up by 50 paise to a rupee per litre, while only select states saw a certain low in the rates with the price of fuel that reduced up to Rs 2 per litre. Petrol prices are highest in the states of MP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan with Rs 99, Rs 97.63 and RS 97.47 compared to Rs 96.64, Rs 97.30 and Rs 97.10, on Feb 23, in the three respective states. MP and Rajasthan also observed an upstick in diesel prices with Rs 89.65 and Rs 89.82 per litre compared to Rs 89.29 and Rs 89.44 per litre on Tuesday.

The price of per barrel crude has reduced only by a rupee to Rs 4,466 compared to Rs 4,467.39 on Tuesday. While the fuel price remained constant for two days, Wednesday saw another record high. Let us take a look at the state-wise rates of petrol and diesel, as on February 24.



Petrol Rates per litre:

Andhra Pradesh - 87.24/ L

Assam- 87.51/ L

New Delhi Petrol price - 90.93/ L

Bihar Petrol price - 93.25/ L

Chattisgarh Petrol price - 89.39/ L

Haryana Petrol price - 88.01/ L

Himachal Pradesh Petrol price - 88.55/ L

J&K Petrol price - 90.77/ L (reduced by 2 rupee)

Jharkhand Petrol price - 88.32/ L

Karnataka Petrol price - 93.59/ L

Kerala Petrol price - 91.40/ L

Odisha Petrol price - 91.66/ L

Punjab Petrol price - 89.98/ L

Tamil Nadu Petrol price - 93.30/ L

Telangana Petrol price - 94.54/ L

Uttar Pradesh Petrol price - 89.05/ L

Uttarakhand Petrol price - 89.71/ L

West Bengal Petrol price - 91.12/ L

Diesel rates per litre:

Andhra Pradesh - 80.21/ L

New Delhi Diesel price - 81.32/ L

Bihar Diesel price - 86.57/ L

Chattisgarh Disesl price - 88.08/ L

Gujarat Diesel price - 87.47/ L

Assam Diesel price - 81.79/ L

Haryana Diesel price - 82.02/ L

Himachal Pradesh Diesel price - 80.42/ L

J&K Diesel price - 82.00/ L (reduced by a rupee)

Jharkhand Diesel price - 85.91/ L

Karnataka Diesel price - 85.84/ L

Kerala Disesl price - 86.07/ L

Maharashtra Diesel price - 88.07/ L

Odisha Diesel price - 88.63/ L

Punjab Diesel price - 82.29/ L

Tamil Nadu Diesel price - 86.72/ L

Telangana Diesel price - 88.69/ L

Uttar Pradesh Diesel price - 81.59/ L

Uttarakhand Diesel price - 81.97/ L

West Bengal Diesel price - 84.20/ L

