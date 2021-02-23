Petrol And Diesel Prices In India Per State: How Much Fuel Costs In States On Feb 23

A day after Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan witnessed the highest petrol price with people paying Rs 98.64 per litre, Rs 97.30 and Rs 97.10 respectively, the rates remained the same on Tuesday, while the diesel prices also did not change. The fuel rates in India are revised on a day-to-day basis at 6 am every day, so all the dealers and petrol stations in the country are updated with the latest rate, even if it is a minute's variation in oil prices globally. The variation in the price of per barrel crude majorly reflects the high or low in petrol rates. Compared to February 22, the price for per barrel crude that was $59.25 has risen to $61.69 that is 4,467.39 in Indian rupees, on Tuesday.

Value Added Tax levied on petrol and diesel vary from state to state and the final price also includes excise and dealer's commission. Listed below are the statewise rates of petrol and diesel in India, as on Tuesday (Feb 23), according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Petrol Rates per litre:

Andhra Pradesh - 87.24/ L

Assam- 87.24/ L

New Delhi Petrol price - 90.58/ L

Bihar Petrol price - 92.91/ L

Chattisgarh Petrol price - 89.06/ L

Haryana Petrol price - 88.67/ L

Himachal Pradesh Petrol price - 88.55/ L

J&K Petrol price - 92.11/ L

Jharkhand Petrol price - 88.06/ L

Karnataka Petrol price - 93.22/ L

Kerala Petrol price - 91.05/ L

Odisha Petrol price - 91.30/ L

Punjab Petrol price - 89.64/ L

Tamil Nadu Petrol price - 93.07/ L

Telangana Petrol price - 94.18/ L

Uttar Pradesh Petrol price - 88.78/ L

Uttarakhand Petrol price - 89.44/ L

West Bengal Petrol price - 91.78/ L

Diesel rates per litre:

Andhra Pradesh - 80.21/ L

New Delhi Diesel price - 80.87/ L

Bihar Diesel price - 86.22/ L

Chattisgarh Disesl price - 87.70/ L

Gujarat Diesel price - 87.14/ L

Assam Diesel price - 81.49/ L

Haryana Diesel price - 81.67/ L

Himachal Pradesh Diesel price - 80.42/ L

J&K Diesel price - 83.08/ L

Jharkhand Diesel price - 85.57/ L

Karnataka Diesel price - 85.47/ L

Kerala Disesl price - 85.70/ L

Madhya Pradesh - 89.29/ L

Maharashtra Diesel price - 87.70/ L

Odisha Diesel price - 88.24/ L

Punjab Diesel price - 81.93/ L

Rajasthan Diesel Price - 89.44/ L

Tamil Nadu Diesel price - 86.46/ L

Telangana Disesl price - 88.31/ L

Uttar Pradesh Diesel price - 81.25/ L

Uttarakhand Diesel price - 81.62/ L

West Bengal Diesel price - 84.56/ L

As of now, it is uncertain as to when the common man will be relieved from the mounting hike in petrol prices. However, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre and States will reach a consensus after a discussion, to derive a solution for the rising petrol rates.

