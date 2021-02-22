Petrol & Diesel Prices In India Per State: How Much Fuel Costs In States, Cities On Feb 22

Quick links:
The fuel prices across all Indian states have drastically varied in the past two weeks and the common man now awaits some relief. Many factors like varying fuel prices globally, excise duty, value-added tax and most importantly the price of per barrel crude that also has been varying reflect in the prices of petrol and diesel.
Diesel is priced over Rs 82 in most Indian states on Monday with the highest being Rs 89.44 and Rs 89.29 per litre in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively. While the least is between Rs 80.21/ litre to Rs 81.93 in eight Indian states, diesel price in other states stood between Rs 82-89/litre.
The petrol prices that have skyrocketed in the past few days also remained to be the same with people in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan paying Rs 98.64, Rs 97.30 and Rs 97.10 for per litre petrol, on Monday. Andhra Pradesh and Assam are the only two states that witnessed the least price per litre of petrol that is Rs 87.24. The price of petrol in Gujarat stood at Rs 87.67/ litre. Petrol price in other Indian states stood between Rs 90-94.18 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that "It's a vexatious issue in which no answer except for fall in fuel price will convince anyone," as she hinted that the 'Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is likely to further cut output. As a result, this would only maintain the stress on fuel prices, Sitharaman had pointed. In the past 14 days, the petrol and diesel prices have risen by Rs 3.63/ litre and Rs 3.84/ litre respectively — a record high since 2010 when the prices were deregulated.
Even FM Sitharaman agreed to the fact that now the answer would bring relief to people except 'fall in the fuel rates'. Meanwhile, below listed are the petrol and diesel prices in all states of India, as on Monday.
