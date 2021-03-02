Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Unaltered For 4th Consecutive Day Across States On Mar 2

Petrol and diesel prices across all Indian states mostly remained to be unaltered for the fourth consecutive day. There has been no fluctuation in the rates of fuel that were on a constant high by a rupee or two until last week. However, now the price per barrel crude has been varying for the past four days — while it was $65.54 (Rs 4,822.60) on March 1, the price for per barrel crude on Tuesday is $63.28 (Rs 4,639.84). Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had last week pointed that the fuel rates are likely to see a certain low by March or April '21.

Here's is a state-wise list of petrol and diesel prices for March 2:

Petrol prices in India today:

Andhra Pradesh Petrol Price today - 87.24/ L

Assam Petrol Price today - 87.69/ L

New Delhi Petrol price today - 91.17/ L

Bihar Petrol price today - 93.48/ L

Chattisgarh Petrol price today - 89.62/ L

Gujarat Petrol Price - 88.20/ L

Haryana Petrol price today - 89.25/ L

Himachal Pradesh Petrol price today - 89.11/ L

J&K Petrol price today - 92.67/ L

Jharkhand Petrol price today - 88.52/ L

Karnataka Petrol price today - 93.84/ L

Kerala Petrol price today - 91.64/ L

Madhya Pradesh Petrol Price today - 99.25/ L

Maharashtra Petrol Price today - 97.75/ L

Odisha Petrol Price today - 91.90/ L

Punjab Petrol Price today - 90.21/ L

Rajasthan Petrol Price today - 97.72/ L

Tamil Nadu Petrol price today - 93.59/ L

Telangana Petrol price today - 94.79/ L

Uttar Pradesh Petrol price today - 89.23/ L

Uttarakhand Petrol price today - 89.89/ L

West Bengal Petrol price today - 91.35/ L

Diesel prices in India today:

Andhra Pradesh Diesel price today - 80.21/ L

New Delhi Diesel price today - 81.47/ L

Bihar Diesel price today - 86.73/ L

Chattisgarh Diesel price today - 88.24/ L

Gujarat Diesel price today - 87.64/ L

Assam Diesel price today - 81.92/ L

Haryana Diesel price today - 82.17/ L

Himachal Pradesh Diesel price today - 80.91/ L

J&K Diesel price today - 83.57/ L

Jharkhand Diesel price today - 86.09/ L

Karnataka Diesel price today - 86.00/ L

Kerala Disesl price - 86.23/ L

Madhya Pradesh Diesel Price today - 89.82/ L

Maharashtra Diesel price today - 87.89/ L

Odisha Diesel price today - 88.79/ L

Punjab Diesel price today - 82.43/ L

Rajasthan Diesel price today - 89.98/ L

Tamil Nadu Diesel price today - 86.94/ L

Telangana Diesel price today - 88.86/ L

Uttar Pradesh Diesel price today - 81.75/ L

Uttarakhand Diesel price today - 82.12/ L

West Bengal Diesel price today - 84.35/ L



