Phase 2 Of Vande Bharat Mission To Begin From May 16, 149 Flights To Be Deployed: Sources

With the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission already underway, sources have reported that the Centre is set to operate the second phase from May 16 onwards. One of the biggest repatriation operations, the second phase is expected to last till May 22 and shall evacuate stranded Indians from 31 countries. Sources have reported that for the mission, 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed.

READ | Vande Bharat Mission: Five Air India Repatriation Flights Handled By Delhi Airport On Sunday

The second phase of #VandeBharatMission will be launched from 16-22 May. It will bring back Indians from 31 countries. 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed: Sources pic.twitter.com/SJYwCCpcBI — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

The 31 countries part of the second phase includes Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Iman, Qatar, France, Ukraine, Armenia, Kuwait, Ireland, Malaysia, Italy. Here is a chart of the number of flights to each country from each state in the second phase:

READ | Vande Bharat Mission: 4 Flights Land In India, 15000 Returnees Expected; Details Here

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Nation At 8PM Today, Cases At 70,756

The first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission began on last Thursday. The operation which is spread over seven days is expected to operate a total of 64 flights and naval ships as well to 11 countries and bring back around 14,800 people. Stranded citizens will be tested before boarding the flight and only asymptomatic individuals will be allowed. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the evacuation and has said that it will prioritise the distressed in foreign countries. MEA has developed a dynamic online platform on which requests received by Indian Missions from Indian nationals wishing to return are regularly being uploaded.

READ | India's Covid Evacuation Plan Accessed: 7 Days, 11 Countries, 64 Flights, 14,800 People