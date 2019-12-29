Picture Of Elephant Wearing Jumpers In Mathura Surfaces On Internet

A picture has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant standing with two women and wearing a multicolored cover and red jumpers in Mathura. It shows an elephant wearing knitted jumpers and covers itself the bone-chilling temperatures in North India. The picture was shared on Twitter by IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan. He tweeted that the elephant looked cute in the picture and can adapt temperatures to these freezing temperatures.

#IncredibleIndia. Villagers knit jumpers for Indian elephants to protect the large mammals from near-freezing temperatures. From Mathura. Pic by Roger Allen. @WildlifeSOS pic.twitter.com/oEcAKj7nYk — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 28, 2019

It looks cute in this old picture. But I am not sure if they needed this much domestication. They are already adapted to these temperatures. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 28, 2019

Villagers provide jumpers to elephant

According to him, the covers and the jumpers were provided to the elephant by villagers in Mathura to protect it from freezing temperatures. The was posted on Twitter on December 28 which shows the jumbo looking quite adorable. He also added that generally, elephants adapt themselves to the cold temperatures. When the picture was shared online, netizens complimented the efforts of villagers to provide comfort to the animal. On the other hand, some Twitter users also criticized their activity.

This is so awesome . Love it 👍 — Sanjit (@jsigns7) December 28, 2019

Looks cute but is silly. Seems more for photo-ops rather than anything more — Vineet (@samvatsarah) December 28, 2019

Sweetest thing ❤️ — Maitri Behura (@maitribehura) December 28, 2019

Saw many houses doing this for their cows & goats in Assam as well... — Prakks (@Prakksy) December 28, 2019

It's nice to see that they take care of them! ❤️🐘❤️🙏 — ❤ Marite ❤ (@ttsnoopy) December 28, 2019

