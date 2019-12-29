The Debate
Picture Of Elephant Wearing Jumpers In Mathura Surfaces On Internet

General News

A picture has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant standing with two women wearing a multicolored cover and red jumpers in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Picture

A picture has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant standing with two women and wearing a multicolored cover and red jumpers in Mathura. It shows an elephant wearing knitted jumpers and covers itself the bone-chilling temperatures in North India. The picture was shared on Twitter by IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan. He tweeted that the elephant looked cute in the picture and can adapt temperatures to these freezing temperatures.

Villagers provide jumpers to elephant

According to him, the covers and the jumpers were provided to the elephant by villagers in Mathura to protect it from freezing temperatures. The was posted on Twitter on December 28 which shows the jumbo looking quite adorable. He also added that generally, elephants adapt themselves to the cold temperatures. When the picture was shared online, netizens complimented the efforts of villagers to provide comfort to the animal. On the other hand, some Twitter users also criticized their activity.

Published:
