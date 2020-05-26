Shramik Special Trains Row: Piyush Goyal Hits Out At MVA Govt, Urges For Full Cooperation

Hitting out at the Uddhav-Thackeray led Maharashtra government, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urged the govt to fully cooperate in ensuring that the distressed migrants are able to reach their homes. This comes after the war of words between the Centre and the Maharashtra government escalated on Monday after Railways Minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at the latter for not giving the list of migrant workers so that 125 Shramik Special trains could be operated from the state to ferry them back to their native places.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal stated that on request of Maharashtra government, 145 Shramik Special trains were arranged and 50 trains were to leave till 3 pm. However, only 13 trains have departed due to lack of passengers. Expressing distress over the plight of migrants, the Railway Minister then urged the Maharashtra government to not cause further delays as it will affect the entire network and planning.

On request of Maharashtra Govt, we arranged 145 Shramik Special Trains today. These trains are ready since morning. 50 trains were to leave till 3 pm but only 13 trains have due to lack of passengers. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 26, 2020

I request Maharashtra Government to fully cooperate in ensuring that the distressed migrants are able to reach their homes and bring passengers to Stations in time, and not cause further delays. It will affect the entire network and planning. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 26, 2020

Earlier on May 24, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray contended that the Centre did not take any steps initially when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had requested arrangements for the return of migrant workers to their native places. According to him, the action was taken only when the situation got worse. Revealing that he had sought 80 trains daily for the migrant workers, Thackeray alleged that only 50% of trains were being permitted.

Piyush Goyal has remarked that the Maharashtra administration has 'collapsed' and the state lacks 'leadership.' Reflecting upon the allegations levied by Maharashtra government on the crunch of Shramik trains provided by the Railways, Goyal labelled them as 'completely baseless.' The Railways Minister also claimed that Uddhav Thackeray has never called him during the entire period of COVID-19 crisis so far and instead he has been in touch with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the state Chief Secretary and other nodal officers.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Piyush Goyal alleged that in the past five days, 65 trains to Maharashtra have been cancelled because the state government could not facilitate the transport of passengers to the railway stations. Reflecting upon his choice to tweet, rather than calling the state government officials, Goyal stated that he thought it was better that people know what the 'reality' is.

